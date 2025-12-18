Senior Living Benefits: Boosting Mobility and Well-Being

When facing the possibility of surgery, some people put it on the back burner, hesitant to navigate the mental, physical…

When facing the possibility of surgery, some people put it on the back burner, hesitant to navigate the mental, physical and financial components involved.

Kathy Younker, for instance, needed a hip replacement due to mounting challenges with her degenerative arthritis. But Younker, a longtime resident of St. Mark Village, a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in Palm Harbor, Florida, dismissed the idea of surgery almost as quickly as the words came from her chiropractor’s mouth. She simply wasn’t ready.

Younker finally decided to have a total hip replacement in 2015, after taking time to adjust to the idea of a surgical procedure and plan for it. She completed rehab and had a successful recovery — but her walker became a permanent fixture for the next decade.

Moving On From a Walker

Younker’s walker served a dual purpose: It aided her through her initial recovery while doubling as a helpful tool to transport heavier items, such as cat litter boxes or large mailroom packages.

The walker, however, began to evolve from a practical tool to an emotional crutch.

“Even though I was mentally ready to get off my walker, it still remained an extension of me,” Younker says.

Improving Balance and Gaining Strength

Younker’s reliance on her walker changed in 2025 when Michael Gaugler joined St. Mark Village as the community’s wellness program manager.

“He’s been a godsend to me,” Younker says, explaining that her ears perked up when she learned that he offered strength and fitness assessments. “I took advantage of that, and he helped me to improve my balance and strengthen my muscles.”

Within three weeks of their initial meeting and subsequent work together, Younker arrived at the wellness center without her walker — or any kind of aid.

Steps To Independent Walking

Gaugler, who attended Penn State and majored in exercise science and physiology, takes a three-pronged approach to improving body movement and function:

— Assessment. During his evaluation, Gaugler identifies how someone moves, what their posture is and if there are any physical weaknesses or limitations. With Younker, he focused primarily on her lower body so she could learn to support herself.

— Blueprint. Gaugler then develops a plan outlining how a resident like Younker should move properly, improve her posture and become stronger.

— Exercises. He provides mobility and strengthening exercises. Younker worked on her exercises both independently and with Gaugler.

“She put in all the effort,” Gaugler says. “She began gaining mobility and strength; look what happens when you follow through.”

Even walking into the dining room is now significantly easier, Younker says.

Enhancing Overall Well-Being

Younker has also prioritized other aspects of her well-being. A self-described “chronic volunteer,” she has been the secretary of the community’s Resident Association for 14 years. She also remains engaged with some of her favorite hobbies, such as sewing, knitting, listening to classical music and enjoying the company of her pet cat, Spooky.

She’s financially grateful to be in her CCRC, as well.

“I’m relieved that I don’t have to deal with the burden and expense of home ownership,” she says.

Before moving in, she lived in a three-story house, a setup that wasn’t ideal for managing the complexities of her late husband’s illness. After initially touring other senior living communities that she says felt uninviting, she landed at St. Mark Village.

“It’s extremely helpful and comfortable here,” Younker says.

