Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Broadway 65, Skyline 50
Colgan 39, Lake Braddock 36
Essex 55, King George 40
Holy Child, Md. 71, Unity Reed 5
James Robinson 50, Yorktown 38
Langley 46, C.D. Hylton 17
McLean 42, Fairfax 34
Milton (GA), Ga. 71, Norfolk Christian School 42
Monticello 59, Nelson County 15
Oakton 67, Falls Church 22
Prince Edward County 49, Northern Durham, N.C. 26
Princess Anne 64, South Garner, N.C. 30
Rappahannock County 47, Buffalo Gap 29
Somerset Canyons, Fla. 59, Catholic 56
Strasburg 55, Stuarts Draft 53
Washington-Liberty 60, Battlefield 50
Woodgrove 59, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 49
Woodstock Central 63, Fort Defiance 24
Cactus Jam=
Sheldon, Ore. 31, James Madison 29
