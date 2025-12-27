Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Broadway 65, Skyline 50 Colgan 39, Lake Braddock 36 Essex 55, King George 40 Holy Child, Md.…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Broadway 65, Skyline 50

Colgan 39, Lake Braddock 36

Essex 55, King George 40

Holy Child, Md. 71, Unity Reed 5

James Robinson 50, Yorktown 38

Langley 46, C.D. Hylton 17

McLean 42, Fairfax 34

Milton (GA), Ga. 71, Norfolk Christian School 42

Monticello 59, Nelson County 15

Oakton 67, Falls Church 22

Prince Edward County 49, Northern Durham, N.C. 26

Princess Anne 64, South Garner, N.C. 30

Rappahannock County 47, Buffalo Gap 29

Somerset Canyons, Fla. 59, Catholic 56

Strasburg 55, Stuarts Draft 53

Washington-Liberty 60, Battlefield 50

Woodgrove 59, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 49

Woodstock Central 63, Fort Defiance 24

Cactus Jam=

Sheldon, Ore. 31, James Madison 29

