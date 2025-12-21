Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 80, Lord Botetourt 26 Auburn 49, Eastern Montgomery 39 Bartlett, Tenn. 63, Petersburg 44 Broad Run…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 80, Lord Botetourt 26

Auburn 49, Eastern Montgomery 39

Bartlett, Tenn. 63, Petersburg 44

Broad Run 91, South County 60

C. G. Woodson 76, Potomac 51

Catholic 77, North Cross 50

Christian Heritage Academy 63, Faith Christian-Roanoke 47

Collegiate-Richmond 62, Norfolk Academy 52

Colonial Forge 71, Centreville 63

Coral Glades, Fla. 55, Bishop Ireton 52

Fluvanna 60, Narrows 47

Gainesville 70, North County, Md. 45

George Wythe 68, Goochland 39

Hampton Roads 68, Norfolk Christian School 38

Hanover 79, J.R. Tucker 44

Hargrave Military 61, Wesley Christian, Ky. 50

Hidden Valley 80, Lord Botetourt 26

Highland Springs 69, Hopewell 49

John Handley 35, Woodstock Central 27

Lake Taylor 62, John Marshall 33

Landstown 63, Nansemond River 58

Lexington, S.C. 63, Charlottesville 57

Luray 79, Altavista 54

Matoaca 56, Trinity Christian-Deltona, Fla. 48

Monacan 80, Jefferson Forest 79

Orange County 64, Strasburg 61

Osbourn 56, King George 26

Page County 44, Bruton 43

Patriot 90, Hayfield 56

Potomac School 61, St Vincent Pallotti High School, Md. 54

Princess Anne 70, Bethel 58

Sherando 45, GW-Danville 41

Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 48, Prince Edward County 43

Spotswood 53, Skyline 32

St. John Paul the Great 52, St. Albans, D.C. 50

Tabb 53, Poquoson 51

Veritas Collegiate Academy 73, Lunenburg Central 32

Washington, W.Va. 78, Tuscarora 51

Westfield 55, St Andrew’s, Md. 48

Wilson Memorial 83, Buffalo Gap 40

Woodside 62, Massaponax 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.