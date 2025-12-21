Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 80, Lord Botetourt 26
Auburn 49, Eastern Montgomery 39
Bartlett, Tenn. 63, Petersburg 44
Broad Run 91, South County 60
C. G. Woodson 76, Potomac 51
Catholic 77, North Cross 50
Christian Heritage Academy 63, Faith Christian-Roanoke 47
Collegiate-Richmond 62, Norfolk Academy 52
Colonial Forge 71, Centreville 63
Coral Glades, Fla. 55, Bishop Ireton 52
Fluvanna 60, Narrows 47
Gainesville 70, North County, Md. 45
George Wythe 68, Goochland 39
Hampton Roads 68, Norfolk Christian School 38
Hanover 79, J.R. Tucker 44
Hargrave Military 61, Wesley Christian, Ky. 50
Hidden Valley 80, Lord Botetourt 26
Highland Springs 69, Hopewell 49
John Handley 35, Woodstock Central 27
Lake Taylor 62, John Marshall 33
Landstown 63, Nansemond River 58
Lexington, S.C. 63, Charlottesville 57
Luray 79, Altavista 54
Matoaca 56, Trinity Christian-Deltona, Fla. 48
Monacan 80, Jefferson Forest 79
Orange County 64, Strasburg 61
Osbourn 56, King George 26
Page County 44, Bruton 43
Patriot 90, Hayfield 56
Potomac School 61, St Vincent Pallotti High School, Md. 54
Princess Anne 70, Bethel 58
Sherando 45, GW-Danville 41
Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 48, Prince Edward County 43
Spotswood 53, Skyline 32
St. John Paul the Great 52, St. Albans, D.C. 50
Tabb 53, Poquoson 51
Veritas Collegiate Academy 73, Lunenburg Central 32
Washington, W.Va. 78, Tuscarora 51
Westfield 55, St Andrew’s, Md. 48
Wilson Memorial 83, Buffalo Gap 40
Woodside 62, Massaponax 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.