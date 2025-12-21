Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Ireton 54, Blanche Ely, Fla. 44
Blythewood, S.C. 56, Deep Creek 46
Broadway 58, Sherando 28
Catholic 78, Collegiate-Richmond 17
Central Pointe Christian, Fla. 59, Shining Stars Sports 48
Central Wise 78, Mortimer Jordan, Ala. 58
Christiansburg 57, James River-Buchanan 32
E.C. Glass 54, North Stafford 22
East Wilkes, N.C. 45, Radford 37
Glen Allen 47, Potomac 33
Greeneville, Tenn. 87, George Wythe 67
Hampton 66, Lakeland 25
Holy Innocents’, Ga. 52, William Fleming 46
James Madison 51, Maret, D.C. 40
Luray 48, Westmoreland County 25
Menchville 75, Manor High School 51
Morris Catholic, N.J. 53, Potomac School 50
Mount Airy, N.C. 52, Carroll County 40
Nansemond River 72, I. C. Norcom High School 14
Nelson County 60, Parry McCluer 24
Norfolk Academy 45, Harriton, Pa. 30
Northern Virginia HomeSchool 56, Front Royal HomeSchool 41
Pulaski County 82, Grayson County 74
Spotswood 53, Skyline 32
St. Annes-Belfield 71, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 57
Tabb 56, Bethel 37
Woodstock Central 60, Millbrook 53
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.