Salesforce.com: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $2.09 billion.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $2.09 billion.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of $2.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.25 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.85 per share.

The customer-management software developer posted revenue of $10.26 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in January, Salesforce.com expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.02 to $3.04.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $11.13 billion to $11.23 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Salesforce.com expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.75 to $11.77 per share, with revenue ranging from $41.45 billion to $41.55 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.