REV Group: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) — BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) — REV Group, Inc. (REVG) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $28.9 million.

The Brookfield, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 83 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $664.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $647.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $95.2 million, or $1.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.46 billion.

