Pure Storage: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $54.8 million.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had net income of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 58 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The data storage company posted revenue of $964.5 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $958.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Pure Storage said it expects revenue in the range of $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.63 billion to $3.64 billion.

