Photronics: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (AP) — BROOKFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Photronics Inc. (PLAB) on Wednesday reported profit of $61.8 million in its…

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (AP) — BROOKFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Photronics Inc. (PLAB) on Wednesday reported profit of $61.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Brookfield, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 60 cents per share.

The electronics imaging company posted revenue of $215.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $136.4 million, or $2.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $849.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Photronics said it expects revenue in the range of $217 million to $225 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLAB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLAB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.