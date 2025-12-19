Live Radio
PetMed: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

December 19, 2025, 5:05 PM

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) on Friday reported a loss of $8.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Delray Beach, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents.

The pet pharmacy company posted revenue of $44.4 million in the period.

