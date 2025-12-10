Oxford Industries: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $63.7 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $63.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of $4.28. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 92 cents per share.

The owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide clothing lines posted revenue of $307.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in January, Oxford Industries said it expects revenue in the range of $365 million to $385 million.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.20 to $2.40 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.49 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OXM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OXM

