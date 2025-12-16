OrganiGram: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Organigram Global Inc. (OGI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $27 million in its…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Organigram Global Inc. (OGI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $27 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share.

The cannabis producer posted revenue of $56.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $17.7 million, or 14 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $185.1 million.

