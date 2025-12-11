Oracle: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Oracle Corp. (ORCL) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $6.14 billion.…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Oracle Corp. (ORCL) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $6.14 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of $2.10. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.26 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.63 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $16.06 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.15 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ORCL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ORCL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.