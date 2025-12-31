Live Radio
Home » Latest News » North European Oil Royalty:…

North European Oil Royalty: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

December 31, 2025, 4:14 PM

KEENE, N.H. (AP) — KEENE, N.H. (AP) — North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) on Wednesday reported profit of $2.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Keene, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share.

The oil and gas royalty company posted revenue of $3.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.9 million, or 86 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $8.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NRT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up