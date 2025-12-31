North European Oil Royalty: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KEENE, N.H. (AP) — KEENE, N.H. (AP) — North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) on Wednesday reported profit of $2.9…

KEENE, N.H. (AP) — KEENE, N.H. (AP) — North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) on Wednesday reported profit of $2.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Keene, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share.

The oil and gas royalty company posted revenue of $3.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.9 million, or 86 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $8.7 million.

