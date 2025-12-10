Nordson: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — Nordson Corp. (NDSN) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $151.6…

WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — Nordson Corp. (NDSN) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $151.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westlake, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $2.69. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.03 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.93 per share.

The maker of adhesives and industrial coatings posted revenue of $751.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $484.5 million, or $8.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.79 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Nordson expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.25 to $2.45.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $630 million to $670 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Nordson expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.80 to $11.50 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.95 billion.

