Nike: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Nike Inc. (NKE) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $792 million.…

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Nike Inc. (NKE) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $792 million.

On a per-share basis, the Beaverton, Oregon-based company said it had net income of 53 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The athletic apparel maker posted revenue of $12.43 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.14 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NKE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NKE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.