Netskope: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Netskope Inc. (NTSK) on Thursday reported a loss of $453.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.85. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 25 cents per share.

The cybersecurity company that specializes in networks for midsized companies posted revenue of $184.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $175.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Netskope expects its results to range from a loss of 7 cents per share to a loss of 5 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $188 million to $190 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Netskope expects full-year results to range from a loss of 53 cents per share to a loss of 51 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $701 million to $703 million.

