National Bank of Canada: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) on Wednesday reported net income of $763.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Montreal, said it had earnings of $1.85 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.03 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $5.82 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $2.66 billion, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.87 billion, or $7.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.01 billion.

