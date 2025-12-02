Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altavista 68, Amherst County 60
Auburn 56, Eastern Montgomery 8
Bland County 70, Rural Retreat 69
Broad Run 79, Lightridge 60
Brookville 63, William Campbell 37
Cave Spring 71, Westover Christian 27
Colgan 73, King George 49
Culpeper 58, Warren County 55
Denbigh Baptist 77, Williamsburg Christian Academy 30
Goochland 66, Spotsylvania 61
Grace Brethren Christian School, Md. 75, Evergreen 55
Great Bridge 61, Gateway Christian 6
Grundy 66, Richlands 59
Halifax County 65, Chatham 47
Heritage (Leesburg) 59, Stone Bridge 53
J.I. Burton 80, Twin Valley 17
James Wood 64, Clarke County 49
Jefferson Forest 70, Staunton River 41
Lakeland 66, Salem-Va. Beach 64
Liberty-Bedford 76, Temple Christian 41
Maggie L. Walker GS 70, James Monroe 66
Osbourn 58, Park View-Sterling 46
Patrick Henry (Ashland) 66, King William 52
Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 73, Twin Springs 45
Peninsula Catholic 75, Nansemond-Suffolk 50
Potomac 68, Massaponax 65
Princess Anne 60, Indian River 56
Riverbend 49, Chancellor 44
Rock Ridge 57, Unity Reed 38
South Lakes 40, West Potomac 34
Summit Christian Academy 54, Hampton Christian 53
Surry County 82, Charles City County 31
TJ-Alexandria 88, Prince George 57
Turner Ashby 45, Page County 44
Walsingham Academy 67, Greenbrier Christian 55
Washington-Liberty 51, Oakton 48
Yeshivah 55, New Bridge Academy 46
Yorktown 84, John R. Lewis 35
