Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Auburn 43, Eastern Montgomery 31

Auburn 43, Eastern Montgomery 31

Bishop Ireton 78, Norfolk Christian School 33

Bland County 63, Rural Retreat 41

Brentsville 59, Colgan 42

Brookville 48, William Campbell 39

Bruton 57, Phoebus 45

Carlisle 84, Southwest Virginia Home School 36

Chancellor 54, Riverbend 37

Chatham 46, Halifax County 24

Clarke County 66, James Wood 14

Culpeper 65, Warren County 37

Fort Chiswell 50, Bath County 31

Gate City 39, Rye Cove 20

Grace Christian 32, Amelia Academy 21

Grafton 60, Warhill 27

Grundy 71, Richlands 36

Hayfield 58, Potomac School 38

Honaker 52, Castlewood 24

James Monroe 36, Maggie L. Walker GS 27

Lafayette 40, Smithfield 34

Lebanon 51, Holston 32

Liberty-Bedford 63, Temple Christian 43

Loudoun Valley 60, John Handley 28

Marion 58, Northwood 10

Martinsville 54, Reidsville, N.C. 31

Massaponax 60, Freedom-Woodbridge 20

Miller School 72, Veritas Classic Christian School 29

Mountain View 56, Unity Reed 2

New Kent 56, Gloucester 45

Osbourn 39, Park View-Sterling 14

Peninsula Catholic 34, Denbigh Baptist 30

Petersburg 41, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 8

Poquoson 54, York 32

Prince George 83, TJHS 2

Skyline 65, Sherando 45

Stafford 84, John Champe 54

Staunton River 48, Jefferson Forest 44

Surry County 59, Charles City, Iowa 16

Tabb 37, Jamestown 35

Twin Springs 55, Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 27

West Point 24, Lancaster 11

West Potomac 63, South Lakes 24

