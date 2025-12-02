Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Auburn 43, Eastern Montgomery 31
Bishop Ireton 78, Norfolk Christian School 33
Bland County 63, Rural Retreat 41
Brentsville 59, Colgan 42
Brookville 48, William Campbell 39
Bruton 57, Phoebus 45
Carlisle 84, Southwest Virginia Home School 36
Chancellor 54, Riverbend 37
Chatham 46, Halifax County 24
Clarke County 66, James Wood 14
Culpeper 65, Warren County 37
Fort Chiswell 50, Bath County 31
Gate City 39, Rye Cove 20
Grace Christian 32, Amelia Academy 21
Grafton 60, Warhill 27
Grundy 71, Richlands 36
Hayfield 58, Potomac School 38
Honaker 52, Castlewood 24
James Monroe 36, Maggie L. Walker GS 27
Lafayette 40, Smithfield 34
Lebanon 51, Holston 32
Liberty-Bedford 63, Temple Christian 43
Loudoun Valley 60, John Handley 28
Marion 58, Northwood 10
Martinsville 54, Reidsville, N.C. 31
Massaponax 60, Freedom-Woodbridge 20
Miller School 72, Veritas Classic Christian School 29
Mountain View 56, Unity Reed 2
New Kent 56, Gloucester 45
Osbourn 39, Park View-Sterling 14
Peninsula Catholic 34, Denbigh Baptist 30
Petersburg 41, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 8
Poquoson 54, York 32
Prince George 83, TJHS 2
Skyline 65, Sherando 45
Stafford 84, John Champe 54
Staunton River 48, Jefferson Forest 44
Surry County 59, Charles City, Iowa 16
Tabb 37, Jamestown 35
Twin Springs 55, Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 27
West Point 24, Lancaster 11
West Potomac 63, South Lakes 24
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
