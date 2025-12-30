Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 73, Potomac 58
Bishop O’Connell 48, Upperman, Tenn. 46
Boonsboro, Md. 71, James Wood 68
Buckhannon-Upshur, W.Va. 51, Luray 46
Buffalo Gap 41, James River-Buchanan 37
C. G. Woodson 64, Wilkes-Barre, Pa. 47
Cave Spring 58, Jefferson Forest 54
Centreville 44, Fairfax 36
Colgan 63, Bell Multicultural, D.C. 29
Colonial Heights 75, J.R. Tucker 62
County Christian 73, Hampton 59
Dominion 56, Falls Church 47
E.C. Glass 56, Heritage (Leesburg) 42
Fauquier 53, Louisa 48
Flint Hill 69, Poolesville, Md. 56
Floyd Central, Ky. 81, Eastside 48
Floyd County 74, Broadway 43
Fort Dorchester, S.C. 73, Chantilly 67
Gar-Field 62, James Robinson 40
George Wythe 71, Rustburg 65
Graham 59, Summers County, W.Va. 54
Harrison Co., Ky. 61, Bath County 46
Herndon 56, Ron Brown, D.C. 51
James Madison 61, Pine Forest, Fla. 39
James River-Midlothian 61, Harlan, Ky. 26
Justice 46, Spotswood 45
King’s Fork High School 57, Friends Select, Pa. 43
Lake Braddock 69, Osbourn Park 31
Lebanon 67, Union 61
Manchester 71, Henrico 5
McLean 71, Brooke Point 68
Millbrook 60, Orange County 48
Monticello 68, William Monroe 45
Mount Vernon 66, Parkside, Md. 51
Mt. Zion (MD), Md. 50, Salem-Va. Beach 49
Nelson County 60, Lancaster 46
North Cross 55, Alleghany 51
Petersburg 60, Garner, N.C. 50
Quaker Valley, Pa. 66, Western Branch 62
Radford 71, Narrows 58
Riverbend 73, Eastern View 53
Roanoke Catholic 62, John Handley 60
Rye Cove 58, J.I. Burton 42
Salesianum, Del. 60, Potomac School 55
Sherando 58, Fort Defiance 52
Spring Lake Overhills, N.C. 62, Annandale 53
Spring Mills, W.Va. 56, Skyline 41
Staunton 55, East Rockingham 53
Staunton River 69, Buckingham County 57
Thomas Dale 75, Franklin County 64
Turner Ashby 55, Osbourn 48
Varina 50, Elizabeth, N.J. 49
Wakefield 56, Maret, D.C. 53
Washington, Pa. 47, Chatham 40
Westfield 76, Prosser, Wash. 37
William Fleming 56, Freedom-South Riding 40
Wilson Memorial 77, Clarke County 49
Yorktown 69, Brunswick, Md. 56
Arby’s Classic=
Consolation=
Martin County, Ky. 75, Virginia 45
Quarterfinal=
Ridge View, S.C. 82, Gate City 12
Boo Williams Holiday Classic=
Mt. Zion (MD), Md. 55, Maury 52
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic=
Green Run 85, Carlisle 41
