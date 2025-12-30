Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 73, Potomac 58 Bishop O’Connell 48, Upperman, Tenn. 46 Boonsboro, Md. 71, James Wood 68 Buckhannon-Upshur,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 73, Potomac 58

Bishop O’Connell 48, Upperman, Tenn. 46

Boonsboro, Md. 71, James Wood 68

Buckhannon-Upshur, W.Va. 51, Luray 46

Buffalo Gap 41, James River-Buchanan 37

C. G. Woodson 64, Wilkes-Barre, Pa. 47

Cave Spring 58, Jefferson Forest 54

Centreville 44, Fairfax 36

Colgan 63, Bell Multicultural, D.C. 29

Colonial Heights 75, J.R. Tucker 62

County Christian 73, Hampton 59

Dominion 56, Falls Church 47

E.C. Glass 56, Heritage (Leesburg) 42

Fauquier 53, Louisa 48

Flint Hill 69, Poolesville, Md. 56

Floyd Central, Ky. 81, Eastside 48

Floyd County 74, Broadway 43

Fort Dorchester, S.C. 73, Chantilly 67

Gar-Field 62, James Robinson 40

George Wythe 71, Rustburg 65

Graham 59, Summers County, W.Va. 54

Harrison Co., Ky. 61, Bath County 46

Herndon 56, Ron Brown, D.C. 51

James Madison 61, Pine Forest, Fla. 39

James River-Midlothian 61, Harlan, Ky. 26

Justice 46, Spotswood 45

King’s Fork High School 57, Friends Select, Pa. 43

Lake Braddock 69, Osbourn Park 31

Lebanon 67, Union 61

Manchester 71, Henrico 5

McLean 71, Brooke Point 68

Millbrook 60, Orange County 48

Monticello 68, William Monroe 45

Mount Vernon 66, Parkside, Md. 51

Mt. Zion (MD), Md. 50, Salem-Va. Beach 49

Nelson County 60, Lancaster 46

North Cross 55, Alleghany 51

Petersburg 60, Garner, N.C. 50

Quaker Valley, Pa. 66, Western Branch 62

Radford 71, Narrows 58

Riverbend 73, Eastern View 53

Roanoke Catholic 62, John Handley 60

Rye Cove 58, J.I. Burton 42

Salesianum, Del. 60, Potomac School 55

Sherando 58, Fort Defiance 52

Spring Lake Overhills, N.C. 62, Annandale 53

Spring Mills, W.Va. 56, Skyline 41

Staunton 55, East Rockingham 53

Staunton River 69, Buckingham County 57

Thomas Dale 75, Franklin County 64

Turner Ashby 55, Osbourn 48

Varina 50, Elizabeth, N.J. 49

Wakefield 56, Maret, D.C. 53

Washington, Pa. 47, Chatham 40

Westfield 76, Prosser, Wash. 37

William Fleming 56, Freedom-South Riding 40

Wilson Memorial 77, Clarke County 49

Yorktown 69, Brunswick, Md. 56

Arby’s Classic=

Consolation=

Martin County, Ky. 75, Virginia 45

Quarterfinal=

Ridge View, S.C. 82, Gate City 12

Boo Williams Holiday Classic=

Mt. Zion (MD), Md. 55, Maury 52

Harry Johnson Holiday Classic=

Green Run 85, Carlisle 41

