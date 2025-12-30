Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bishop Ireton 54, McDonogh School, Md. 37 Briar Woods 35, James Robinson 28 Broadway 51, James Wood…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Ireton 54, McDonogh School, Md. 37

Briar Woods 35, James Robinson 28

Broadway 51, James Wood 23

Catholic 59, Windermere Prep, Fla. 58

Chilhowie 44, Lebanon 34

East Rockingham 74, Millbrook 53

Falls Church 75, Unity Reed 7

Fort Defiance 40, Nelson County 24

Front Royal HomeSchool 39, Northern Virginia HomeSchool 38

Gainesville 53, Grassfield 36

Gatlinburg-Pittman, Tenn. 58, Salem 51

George Wythe 47, Strasburg 32

Great Bridge 48, Legion Collegiate, S.C. 9

Grove Avenue Baptist 42, Mechanicsville 37

Herndon 68, North County, Md. 37

Justice 68, Annandale 26

Kecoughtan 63, I. C. Norcom High School 24

Liberty Christian 67, Blacksburg 17

Louisa 41, Riverbend 39

Manor High School 67, James Monroe 18

McCreary Central, Ky. 52, Thomas Walker 38

McLean 38, John R. Lewis 29

Miller School 69, Stafford 40

Monticello 32, William Monroe 24

Mt. Zion (MD), Md. 55, Maury 52

Paul VI 50, Archbishop Spalding, Md. 48

Princess Anne 82, St. Frances Academy, Md. 54

Rappahannock County 47, Bath County 32

Sherando 73, Page County 22

South County 42, Oakland Southern, Md. 32

South Fayette, Pa. 72, Norfolk Christian School 39

South Park, Pa. 44, Freedom-South Riding 42

Springdale Prep, Md. 79, Riverside 44

TPLS Christian 60, Ashe County, N.C. 42

Turner Ashby 57, John Handley 41

Washington-Liberty 62, Colgan 36

Waynesboro 60, Harrisonburg 41

West Potomac 56, Bishop O’Connell 42

Western Branch 68, Norfolk Collegiate 13

Westfield 45, Fairfax 23

William Fleming 52, Northwest Guilford, N.C. 34

Woodstock Central 60, Buffalo Gap 23

Yorktown 57, C.D. Hylton 29

Boo Williams Holiday Classic=

C. G. Woodson 50, Green Run 47

Colonial Forge 48, Lake Taylor 44

Indian River 48, Granby 44

Harry Johnson Holiday Classic=

Carlisle 44, Martinsville 36

