Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Ireton 54, McDonogh School, Md. 37
Briar Woods 35, James Robinson 28
Broadway 51, James Wood 23
Catholic 59, Windermere Prep, Fla. 58
Chilhowie 44, Lebanon 34
East Rockingham 74, Millbrook 53
Falls Church 75, Unity Reed 7
Fort Defiance 40, Nelson County 24
Front Royal HomeSchool 39, Northern Virginia HomeSchool 38
Gainesville 53, Grassfield 36
Gatlinburg-Pittman, Tenn. 58, Salem 51
George Wythe 47, Strasburg 32
Great Bridge 48, Legion Collegiate, S.C. 9
Grove Avenue Baptist 42, Mechanicsville 37
Herndon 68, North County, Md. 37
Justice 68, Annandale 26
Kecoughtan 63, I. C. Norcom High School 24
Liberty Christian 67, Blacksburg 17
Louisa 41, Riverbend 39
Manor High School 67, James Monroe 18
McCreary Central, Ky. 52, Thomas Walker 38
McLean 38, John R. Lewis 29
Miller School 69, Stafford 40
Monticello 32, William Monroe 24
Mt. Zion (MD), Md. 55, Maury 52
Paul VI 50, Archbishop Spalding, Md. 48
Princess Anne 82, St. Frances Academy, Md. 54
Rappahannock County 47, Bath County 32
Sherando 73, Page County 22
South County 42, Oakland Southern, Md. 32
South Fayette, Pa. 72, Norfolk Christian School 39
South Park, Pa. 44, Freedom-South Riding 42
Springdale Prep, Md. 79, Riverside 44
TPLS Christian 60, Ashe County, N.C. 42
Turner Ashby 57, John Handley 41
Washington-Liberty 62, Colgan 36
Waynesboro 60, Harrisonburg 41
West Potomac 56, Bishop O’Connell 42
Western Branch 68, Norfolk Collegiate 13
Westfield 45, Fairfax 23
William Fleming 52, Northwest Guilford, N.C. 34
Woodstock Central 60, Buffalo Gap 23
Yorktown 57, C.D. Hylton 29
Boo Williams Holiday Classic=
C. G. Woodson 50, Green Run 47
Colonial Forge 48, Lake Taylor 44
Indian River 48, Granby 44
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic=
Carlisle 44, Martinsville 36
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.