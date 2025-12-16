Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appomattox 33, Buckingham County 32
Bassett 47, Hidden Valley 42
C.D. Hylton 61, Park View-Sterling 23
Carlisle 72, GW-Danville 25
Centreville 49, James Robinson 35
Chantilly 35, Langley 21
Christ Chapel Academy 41, Trinity at Meadowview 30
Clover Hill 59, Huguenot 15
Colonial Heights 56, Nottoway 27
Cornerstone Christian Academy 48, Foxcroft 5
Culpeper 50, Riverbend 48
Fairfax 47, Herndon 44
Franklin County 45, Liberty-Bedford 42
George C. Marshall 52, Stafford 42
Granby 55, Hickory 43
Hanover 48, Deep Run 40
King William 48, Windsor 34
Lee High 45, Eastside 39
Liberty-Bealeton 51, Warren County 43
Lloyd C. Bird 63, Cosby 42
Lord Botetourt 57, Eastern Montgomery 32
Loudoun County Home School 54, Front Royal HomeSchool 29
Manchester 77, James River-Midlothian 10
Matoaca 47, Hermitage 29
Narrows 74, Giles 32
New Kent 49, York 18
Norfolk Christian School 80, First Colonial 12
Oakton 57, West Springfield 18
Ocean Lakes 77, Booker T. Washington 9
Osbourn 36, Manassas Park 21
Page County 52, Harrisonburg 26
Patrick Henry (Ashland) 67, TJHS 15
Prince Edward County 60, Armstrong 19
Prince George 65, Douglas Freeman 42
Randolph-Henry 45, Goochland 16
Rappahannock 43, Middlesex 34
Salisbury Christian School, Md. 34, Nandua 23
Stuarts Draft 65, Riverheads 44
Tabb 43, Smithfield 37
Turner Ashby 72, Waynesboro 45
Veritas Classic Christian School 66, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 44
Warhill 52, Denbigh 23
Washington-Liberty 50, Colonial Forge 27
Westfield 41, Lake Braddock 21
Wilson Memorial 56, Buffalo Gap 33
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.