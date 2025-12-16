Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Appomattox 33, Buckingham County 32 Bassett 47, Hidden Valley 42 C.D. Hylton 61, Park View-Sterling 23 Carlisle…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appomattox 33, Buckingham County 32

Bassett 47, Hidden Valley 42

C.D. Hylton 61, Park View-Sterling 23

Carlisle 72, GW-Danville 25

Centreville 49, James Robinson 35

Chantilly 35, Langley 21

Christ Chapel Academy 41, Trinity at Meadowview 30

Clover Hill 59, Huguenot 15

Colonial Heights 56, Nottoway 27

Cornerstone Christian Academy 48, Foxcroft 5

Culpeper 50, Riverbend 48

Fairfax 47, Herndon 44

Franklin County 45, Liberty-Bedford 42

George C. Marshall 52, Stafford 42

Granby 55, Hickory 43

Hanover 48, Deep Run 40

King William 48, Windsor 34

Lee High 45, Eastside 39

Liberty-Bealeton 51, Warren County 43

Lloyd C. Bird 63, Cosby 42

Lord Botetourt 57, Eastern Montgomery 32

Loudoun County Home School 54, Front Royal HomeSchool 29

Manchester 77, James River-Midlothian 10

Matoaca 47, Hermitage 29

Narrows 74, Giles 32

New Kent 49, York 18

Norfolk Christian School 80, First Colonial 12

Oakton 57, West Springfield 18

Ocean Lakes 77, Booker T. Washington 9

Osbourn 36, Manassas Park 21

Page County 52, Harrisonburg 26

Patrick Henry (Ashland) 67, TJHS 15

Prince Edward County 60, Armstrong 19

Prince George 65, Douglas Freeman 42

Randolph-Henry 45, Goochland 16

Rappahannock 43, Middlesex 34

Salisbury Christian School, Md. 34, Nandua 23

Stuarts Draft 65, Riverheads 44

Tabb 43, Smithfield 37

Turner Ashby 72, Waynesboro 45

Veritas Classic Christian School 66, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 44

Warhill 52, Denbigh 23

Washington-Liberty 50, Colonial Forge 27

Westfield 41, Lake Braddock 21

Wilson Memorial 56, Buffalo Gap 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.