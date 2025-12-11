Lululemon: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $306.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of $2.59.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.22 per share.

The athletic apparel maker posted revenue of $2.57 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.48 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Lululemon said it expects revenue in the range of $3.5 billion to $3.59 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $12.92 to $13.02 per share, with revenue ranging from $10.96 billion to $11.05 billion.

