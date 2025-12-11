Lovesac: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Lovesac Company (LOVE) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.6 million…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Lovesac Company (LOVE) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 72 cents.

The company posted revenue of $150.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in January, Lovesac said it expects revenue in the range of $236 million to $256 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be 15 cents to 49 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $685 million to $705 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LOVE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LOVE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.