Kenon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Kenon Holdings Ltd. (KEN) on Wednesday reported profit of $25 million in its third…

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Kenon Holdings Ltd. (KEN) on Wednesday reported profit of $25 million in its third quarter.

The Singapore-based company said it had net income of 45 cents per share.

The holding company posted revenue of $265 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KEN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.