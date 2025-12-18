KB Home: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — KB Home (KBH) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $101.5 million.…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — KB Home (KBH) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $101.5 million.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of $1.55 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.92 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.79 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $1.69 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.65 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $428.8 million, or $6.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.24 billion.

