J.Jill: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — J.Jill Inc. (JILL) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $9.2 million.

The Quincy, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 76 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The retailer of women’s clothes, shoes and accessories posted revenue of $150.5 million in the period.

