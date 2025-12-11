How Nonprofit Student Loan Lenders Can Help You Save Money

When the federal student loans program undergoes significant restructuring in 2026, more parents and students will likely find themselves shopping…

When the federal student loans program undergoes significant restructuring in 2026, more parents and students will likely find themselves shopping around for private lenders to help finance higher education.

Gone are the days when graduate students and parents of undergrads could borrow up to the full cost of college attendance from the government regardless of the price tag. Tighter lending caps are coming, and while they won’t affect every college borrower, experts expect the restrictions to leave many with a funding gap to fill after hitting their federal loan limits.

Many of those borrowers will turn to private lenders to bridge the gap, and there are plenty of banks and online lenders out there to choose from. However, one option that sometimes gets overlooked is the nonprofit or state-based student loan lender.

The loans provided by these agencies are still private student loans, and they can actually be more difficult to qualify for than financing offered by banks and other private lenders. They are certainly more restrictive than federal loans. But those who do meet the criteria will often enjoy better rates, fewer fees, discounts and other incentives that can lead to significant savings.

[Read: Best Private Student Loans.]

What’s Changing With Federal Student Loans?

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act is ushering in an overhaul of the federal student loans program, and among the changes taking effect on July 1, 2026, are new borrowing limits for graduate students and parents of college students.

First, for the parents. The federal government has introduced new borrowing limits for Parent PLUS loans. Parents can now borrow a maximum of $20,000 per year and $65,000 in total per student, a significant change from the previous policy that allowed borrowing up to the full cost of attendance.

Graduate students are also affected by changes to federal lending, as the Grad PLUS loan program, which previously allowed borrowing up to the total cost of attendance, is being phased out. New caps will apply to federal loans for graduate students. Most will be limited to $20,500 annually and $100,000 total. Students in professional fields like law or medicine get higher limits of $50,000 per year and $200,000 lifetime, though total costs for these programs can still exceed these new maximums.

[Private vs. Federal Student Loans: What’s the Difference?]

Nonprofit Student Loan Lenders: What to Know

Most states have a nonprofit agency that provides student loans along with other services, and many of these organizations have been around for decades. Some operate independently, while others have ties to the state’s government.

Unlike traditional private lenders such as banks, these mission-driven agencies have a central goal of expanding access to college, particularly for state residents or for prospective students looking to attend a college in the state. Because they’re nonprofits, they can reinvest more revenue back into the program, which allows them to offer lower interest rates and fees as well as provide discounts and other incentives.

As with traditional private lenders, nonprofit lenders will consider your credit score, debt-to-income ratio and other financial factors when determining whether to provide you with a loan and what rate you’ll get.

Many state-based nonprofit lenders limit their loans to state residents or inbound college students. However, a few lend to borrowers across the country. Examples of state-based agencies that provide loans nationwide include the Rhode Island Student Loan Authority and the Massachusetts Educational Financing Authority.

State-based lenders also usually provide additional services such as college planning and guidance counseling.

Many colleges include their local nonprofit lender as part of a list of “preferred lenders” they give to incoming students, says Tom O’Hare, holistic college advisor at Get College Going. However, he says parents and students often mistake them for just another private lender.

“The problem is they don’t know the difference between a state nonprofit or a commercial bank that you’d get a car loan from,” says O’Hare. “They just think it’s a student loan lender.”

Most college guidance experts, including O’Hare, advise students and parents to view state-based lenders as a secondary option that can help cover any extra costs after federal student loans have been maxed out. Federal loans still typically have more favorable repayment plans and generally don’t require you to meet certain financial criteria to qualify.

[Read: Best Student Loan Refinance Lenders.]

Benefits of Nonprofit Student Loan Lenders

Nonprofit lenders often offer features that stand out in the private lending landscape.

Better Interest Rates

Those who qualify for nonprofit student loans are likely to get a slightly lower rate than they would with the average private lender, says Jack Wang, a college financial aid advisor at Innovative Advisory Group and the host of the “Smart College Buyer” podcast.

“The nonprofit lenders tend to be a little bit more competitive on interest rates,” he says. “We’re not talking multiple percentages less than the traditional private lender, but it could be half or a quarter percent lower.”

Several factors contribute to this. First, nonprofit lenders are generally able to keep rates lower because they can put revenue back into the program rather than into the pockets of shareholders. Second, they can typically raise capital through lower-cost, tax-exempt bonds. Third, the average nonprofit rate is going to be lower because the agencies won’t usually lend to riskier borrowers, whereas a bank or online lender may be willing to accept more risk at a higher interest rate.

For example, MEFA’s advertised student loan rates range from about 3% to 9% annual percentage rate, depending on the term and borrower’s financial profile. Popular online lender College Ave lists rates from below 3% to nearly 18% APR.

Federal student loans rates are set each year. In 2025, new Grad PLUS and Parent PLUS loans were 8.94% APR.

Discounts and Incentives

Some nonprofit lending agencies give additional discounts to state residents or out-of-state students attending one of the state’s colleges. For example, RISLA provides low-interest loans to students nationwide and also gives an additional discount to Rhode Islanders or students enrolling in one of 11 schools within its borders.

Some states will forgive a portion of your state-based student loan if you work in a critical or high-need profession — often health care — within that state for a certain number of years after you graduate. (Federal student loans typically also qualify for forgiveness as part of these programs.)

Guidance and Financial Literacy Tools

Loans are often just one of several services these nonprofit agencies provide to help prepare students for college. Many offer free financial counseling or online resources to guide prospective students through both the application and financing processes.

“Many of them have a college planning department,” says O’Hare. “Yes, they’re in the business of sales, but they’re also there to educate.” He says reaching for guidance can also be an effective way to assess the quality of customer service you might get with that lender.

Drawbacks of Nonprofit Student Loan Lenders

Harder to Qualify

While nonprofit lenders are trying to help more students get into college, they generally won’t extend loans to riskier borrowers that some traditional private lenders might take a chance on in hopes of chasing higher profits.

“The rate may be 3 to 8%, but their criteria is tighter,” says O’Hare. “Your debt-to-income has to be lower, and your credit score has to be stronger. They’re not taking the risk that the others are taking.”

Limited Repayment Terms

Some of the larger private lenders offer a wide range of repayment terms and various lengths of loans. State-based nonprofits typically only offer two or three term options with relatively little flexibility.

Many Only Serve State Residents or Colleges

Although a handful of nonprofit lenders serve borrowers nationwide, most are limited to state residents or students enrolling in colleges inside their state. This focus allows them to have a greater impact on the local economy and outcomes for local residents.

When shopping for private and nonprofit lenders, it can pay off to look both at your home state’s program as well as the state where you’ll attend college.

More from U.S. News

Trump Administration Says Nursing Isn’t a ‘Professional Degree.’ That May Impact Your Student Loans.

A New Federal Law Means You Might Need Private Student Loans Next Year. Get Prepared Now.

Can You Still Afford Med School? How to Bridge the Gap as Federal Loans Shrink

How Nonprofit Student Loan Lenders Can Help You Save Money originally appeared on usnews.com