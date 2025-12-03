How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 12/3/2025

U.S. stocks rose near their record levels. The S&P 500 gained 0.3% Wednesday and pulled within 0.6% of its all-time…

U.S. stocks rose near their record levels.

The S&P 500 gained 0.3% Wednesday and pulled within 0.6% of its all-time high set in late October. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 408 points, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.2%.

Stocks got help from easing Treasury yields in the bond market following some mixed reports on the U.S. economy. One suggested hiring was much weaker in November than economists expected, while a second said growth for U.S. services businesses was better than expected. They kept alive hopes that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next week. Bitcoin rose back above $93,000.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 20.35 points, or 0.3%, to 6,849.72.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 408.44 points, or 0.9%, to 47,882.90.

The Nasdaq composite rose 40.42 points, or 0.2%, to 23,454.09.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 47.15 points, or 1.9%, to 2,512.14.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 0.63 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Dow is up 166.48 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 88.41 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 11.70 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 968.09 points, or 16.5%.

The Dow is up 5,338.68 points, or 12.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,143.30 points, or 21.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 281.98 points, or 12.6%.

