How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 12/29/2025

Stocks slipped on Wall Street, while crude oil prices rose and gold and silver prices pulled back after recent sharp gains.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% Monday. With just two more trading days left in 2025, the S&P 500 is up more than 17% for the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.5%.

Energy stocks gained ground along with rising oil prices.

Wall Street faces another short week in the final stretch of 2025. Markets in the U.S. will be closed Thursday for New Year’s Day.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 24.20 points, or 0.3%, to 6,905.74

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 249.04 points, or 0.5%, to 48,461.93.

The Nasdaq composite fell 118.75 points, or 0.5%, to 23,474.35.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 14.55 points, or 0.6%, to 2,519.80.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,024.11 points, or 17.4%.

The Dow is up 5,917.71 points, or 13.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,163.56 points, or 21.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 289.64 points, or 13%.

