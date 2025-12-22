How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 12/22/2025

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street at the start of what’s expected to be a relatively calm holiday week. The…

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% Monday. The index is just below the all-time high it set earlier this month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.5%.

Gold and silver touched records and oil prices jumped after the U.S. Coast Guard said it was pursuing another sanctioned oil tanker in the Caribbean.

Uber and Lyft rose after announcing plans to bring robotaxi services to London next year. Treasury yields edged higher in the bond market.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 43.99 points, or 0.6%, to 6,878.49.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 227.79 points, or 0.5%, to 48,362.68.

The Nasdaq composite rose 121.21 points, or 0.5%, to 23,428.83.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 29.36 points, or 1.2%, to 2,558.78.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 996.86 points, or 16.9%.

The Dow is up 5,818.46 points, or 13.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,118.04 points, or 21.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 328.62 points, or 14.7%.

