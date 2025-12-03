HealthEquity: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — DRAPER, Utah (AP) — HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $51.7…

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — DRAPER, Utah (AP) — HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $51.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Draper, Utah-based company said it had profit of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.01 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The provider of services for managing health care accounts posted revenue of $322.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $320 million.

HealthEquity expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.87 to $3.95 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.3 billion to $1.31 billion.

