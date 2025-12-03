Guidewire Software: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit…

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $31.3 million.

The San Mateo, California-based company said it had profit of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 66 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The provider of software to the insurance industry posted revenue of $332.6 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $317.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Guidewire Software said it expects revenue in the range of $339 million to $345 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.42 billion.

