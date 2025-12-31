Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 0.5…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 0.5 cent at $4.41 a bushel. Mar. wheat fell by 3.75 cents at $5.07 a bushel. Mar. oats was down 2.5 cents at $3.03 a bushel. Jan. soybeans lost 13.75 cents at $10.31 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose by 1.43 cents at $2.32 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle rose by 0.98 cent at $3.50 a pound. Feb. hogs was off 0.15 cent at $.85 a pound.

