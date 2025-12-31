Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at $4.41 a bushel. Mar. wheat fell by 0.5 cent at $5.10 a bushel. Mar. oats rose by 1 cents at $3.06 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was down 1.25 cents at $10.45 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jan. feeder cattle was down 0.28 cent at $3.49 a pound. Feb. hogs was off 0.23 cent at $.85 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.