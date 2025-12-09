Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 4.5 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 4.5 cents at $4.42 a bushel. Dec. wheat was off 0.5 cent at $5.35 a bushel. Dec. oats was unchanged at $3.15 a bushel. Jan. soybeans fell by 6 cents at $10.88 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle fell by 0.45 cent at $2.27 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was up 0.37 cent at $3.35 a pound. Dec. hogs gained 0.3 cent at $.82 a pound.

