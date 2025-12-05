Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 1.25 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 1.25 cents at $4.37 a bushel. Dec. wheat was down 1.75 cents at $5.37 a bushel. Dec. oats was unchanged at $3.04 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was down 14 cents at $11.05 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose by 4.48 cents at $2.27 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was up 1.23 cents at $3.39 a pound. Dec. hogs gained 0.47 cent at $.82 a pound.

