Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.38 a bushel. Dec. wheat rose by 4.5 cents at $5.42 a bushel. Dec. oats rose by 1.5 cents at $2.94 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was up 0.5 cent at $11.25 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle fell by 0.9 cent at $2.18 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was unchanged at $3.30 a pound. Dec. hogs was up 0.15 cent at $.81 a pound.

