Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at $4.50 a bushel. Mar. wheat fell by 1 cents at $5.18 a bushel. Mar. oats gained 0.5 cent at $3.08 a bushel. Jan. soybeans gained 1.75 cents at $10.61 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle gained 0.17 cent at $2.30 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was up 0.57 cent at $3.47 a pound. Feb. hogs rose by 0.32 cent at $.85 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.