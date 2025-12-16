Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at $4.40 a bushel. Mar. wheat rose by 0.25 cent at $5.21 a bushel. Mar. oats rose by 1.25 cents at $2.82 a bushel. Jan. soybeans rose by 0.25 cent at $10.72 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up 0.53 cent at $2.31 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle rose by 1.4 cents at $3.41 a pound. Feb. hogs gained 0.1 cent at $.84 a pound.

