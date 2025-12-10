Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was off 6 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was off 6 cents at $4.34 a bushel. Dec. wheat was up 3.75 cents at $5.30 a bushel. Dec. oats was down 26.25 cents at $2.89 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was up 4.5 cents at $10.92 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up 0.63 cent at $2.27 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle rose by 3.3 cents at $3.39 a pound. Dec. hogs was off 0.02 cent at $.82 a pound.

