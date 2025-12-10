Grains mixed, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was off 0.25 cent at $4.41 a bushel. Dec. wheat lost 0.75 cent at $5.36 a bushel. Dec. oats gained 26.25 cents at $3.15 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was up 0.25 cent at $10.88 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle fell by 0.25 cent at $2.27 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was down 0.02 cent at $3.35 a pound. Dec. hogs was off 0.02 cent at $.82 a pound.

