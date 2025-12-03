Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn lost 6 cents at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn lost 6 cents at $4.32 a bushel. Dec. wheat was down 4.75 cents at $5.38 a bushel. Dec. oats was off 1.5 cents at $2.92 a bushel. Jan. soybeans fell by 9 cents at $11.16 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle gained 1.4 cents at $2.19 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle rose by 1.85 cents at $3.32 a pound. Dec. hogs fell by 0.25 cent at $.80 a pound.

