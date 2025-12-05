Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn fell…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn fell by 2 cents at $4.36 a bushel. Dec. wheat was down 2 cents at $5.39 a bushel. Dec. oats fell by 9 cents at $2.94 a bushel. Jan. soybeans fell by 0.25 cent at $11.19 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up 1.33 cents at $2.23 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was up 1.18 cents at $3.38 a pound. Dec. hogs was unchanged at $.81 a pound.

