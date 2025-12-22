Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 3.5 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 3.5 cents at $4.47 a bushel. Mar. wheat gained 4.25 cents at $5.15 a bushel. Mar. oats gained 0.25 cent at $2.96 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was up 4 cents at $10.53 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle lost 0.28 cent at $2.31 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was down 1.65 cents at $3.47 a pound. Feb. hogs rose by 0.7 cent at $.85 a pound.

