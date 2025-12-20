BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 73, Monticello 48
Alleghany 51, Stuarts Draft 48
Amherst County 61, Jefferson Forest 58
Annandale 69, John R. Lewis 25
Bishop Ireton 67, Benjamin Lee Smith High School, N.C. 58
Blacksburg 56, Pulaski County 52
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 72, Kenston Forest 32
Broadway 57, Harrisonburg 41
C. G. Woodson 56, Fairfax 41
Caroline 77, Culpeper 64
Carroll County 58, Galax 38
Cave Spring 63, Salem 52
Chancellor 58, Courtland 48
Chilhowie 91, Marion 73
Cristo Rey Richmond 64, Armstrong 45
Dan River 59, Halifax County 46
Denbigh 69, Heritage (Newport News) 41
Douglas Freeman 67, RHSA 43
E.C. Glass 67, Liberty Christian 64
Eastern View 88, Spotsylvania 42
Edison 84, Falls Church 42
Episcopal 64, Miller School 50
Fauquier 61, Manassas Park 29
Frank Cox 63, Ocean Lakes 36
Gar-Field 77, C.D. Hylton 42
George C. Marshall 46, James Madison 36
Giles 68, Bland County 56
Glen Allen 70, Cosby 59
Glenvar 66, William Byrd 57
Grace Christian 57, Redeemer Classical 46
Great Bridge 54, Franklin 44
Green Run 66, Salem 59
Grove Avenue Baptist 60, Richmond Christian 51
Hayfield 70, Justice 48
Hermitage 69, Henrico 62
Hidden Valley 74, Bassett 42
Highland-Monterey 58, Pocahontas County, W.Va. 50
James Monroe 69, King George 48
James River-Buchanan 51, Craig County 38
James Robinson 53, West Springfield 41
Jefferson, W.Va. 63, Westmoreland County 34
John Handley 77, Sherando 46
King’s Fork High School 91, Norfolk Collegiate 61
Landstown 71, Kempsville 41
Liberty-Bedford 46, Rustburg 24
Lightridge 50, John Champe 48
Lord Botetourt 62, Abingdon 50
Louisa 59, Fluvanna 57
Martinsville 81, Magna Vista 38
Massaponax 55, Varina 49
Millbrook 82, Clarke County 34
Milton (GA), Ga. 75, Bishop O’Connell 68
New Covenant 48, Hampton Roads 33
North Cross 92, Nansemond-Suffolk 28
Northern Virginia HomeSchool 66, Frederick Force, Md. 48
Northumberland 99, Nandua 73
Orange County 68, Goochland 34
Patriot 82, Unity Reed 40
Portsmouth Christian 68, Norfolk Christian School 63
Potomac 74, Freedom-Woodbridge 38
Princess Anne 80, First Colonial 48
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons, N.C. 71, Charlottesville 52
Signal Mountain, Tenn. 65, John Battle 33
Skyline 69, Kettle Run 57
South County 75, Alexandria City 11
Staunton 70, Waynesboro 63
Stuart Hall 65, Carmel 47
Tabb 79, Arcadia 73
Turner Ashby 61, Spotswood 60
Tuscarora 70, Martinsburg, W.Va. 63
Union 73, J.I. Burton 23
Wakefield 63, Herndon 58
Walsingham Academy 66, StoneBridge School 54
Warren County 73, Brentsville 33
West Potomac 65, Lake Braddock 63
Westover Christian 60, Roanoke Valley Christian 47
Wilson Memorial 83, Fort Defiance 69
Windsor 34, K&Q Central 27
Woodberry Forest 71, Volunteer, Tenn. 46
Woodbridge 51, Colgan 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
