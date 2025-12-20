BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 73, Monticello 48 Alleghany 51, Stuarts Draft 48 Amherst County 61, Jefferson Forest 58 Annandale 69,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 73, Monticello 48

Alleghany 51, Stuarts Draft 48

Amherst County 61, Jefferson Forest 58

Annandale 69, John R. Lewis 25

Bishop Ireton 67, Benjamin Lee Smith High School, N.C. 58

Blacksburg 56, Pulaski County 52

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 72, Kenston Forest 32

Broadway 57, Harrisonburg 41

C. G. Woodson 56, Fairfax 41

Caroline 77, Culpeper 64

Carroll County 58, Galax 38

Cave Spring 63, Salem 52

Chancellor 58, Courtland 48

Chilhowie 91, Marion 73

Cristo Rey Richmond 64, Armstrong 45

Dan River 59, Halifax County 46

Denbigh 69, Heritage (Newport News) 41

Douglas Freeman 67, RHSA 43

E.C. Glass 67, Liberty Christian 64

Eastern View 88, Spotsylvania 42

Edison 84, Falls Church 42

Episcopal 64, Miller School 50

Fauquier 61, Manassas Park 29

Frank Cox 63, Ocean Lakes 36

Gar-Field 77, C.D. Hylton 42

George C. Marshall 46, James Madison 36

Giles 68, Bland County 56

Glen Allen 70, Cosby 59

Glenvar 66, William Byrd 57

Grace Christian 57, Redeemer Classical 46

Great Bridge 54, Franklin 44

Green Run 66, Salem 59

Grove Avenue Baptist 60, Richmond Christian 51

Hayfield 70, Justice 48

Hermitage 69, Henrico 62

Hidden Valley 74, Bassett 42

Highland-Monterey 58, Pocahontas County, W.Va. 50

James Monroe 69, King George 48

James River-Buchanan 51, Craig County 38

James Robinson 53, West Springfield 41

Jefferson, W.Va. 63, Westmoreland County 34

John Handley 77, Sherando 46

King’s Fork High School 91, Norfolk Collegiate 61

Landstown 71, Kempsville 41

Liberty-Bedford 46, Rustburg 24

Lightridge 50, John Champe 48

Lord Botetourt 62, Abingdon 50

Louisa 59, Fluvanna 57

Martinsville 81, Magna Vista 38

Massaponax 55, Varina 49

Millbrook 82, Clarke County 34

Milton (GA), Ga. 75, Bishop O’Connell 68

New Covenant 48, Hampton Roads 33

North Cross 92, Nansemond-Suffolk 28

Northern Virginia HomeSchool 66, Frederick Force, Md. 48

Northumberland 99, Nandua 73

Orange County 68, Goochland 34

Patriot 82, Unity Reed 40

Portsmouth Christian 68, Norfolk Christian School 63

Potomac 74, Freedom-Woodbridge 38

Princess Anne 80, First Colonial 48

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons, N.C. 71, Charlottesville 52

Signal Mountain, Tenn. 65, John Battle 33

Skyline 69, Kettle Run 57

South County 75, Alexandria City 11

Staunton 70, Waynesboro 63

Stuart Hall 65, Carmel 47

Tabb 79, Arcadia 73

Turner Ashby 61, Spotswood 60

Tuscarora 70, Martinsburg, W.Va. 63

Union 73, J.I. Burton 23

Wakefield 63, Herndon 58

Walsingham Academy 66, StoneBridge School 54

Warren County 73, Brentsville 33

West Potomac 65, Lake Braddock 63

Westover Christian 60, Roanoke Valley Christian 47

Wilson Memorial 83, Fort Defiance 69

Windsor 34, K&Q Central 27

Woodberry Forest 71, Volunteer, Tenn. 46

Woodbridge 51, Colgan 39

