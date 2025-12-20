GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Amherst County 50, GW-Danville 31 Bassett 37, Hidden Valley 29 Bland County 58, Giles 41 Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst County 50, GW-Danville 31

Bassett 37, Hidden Valley 29

Bland County 58, Giles 41

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 57, Kenston Forest 28

Briar Woods 34, Riverside 22

Broadway 75, Harrisonburg 15

Brooke Point 49, Forest Park 36

Buffalo Gap 44, Rockbridge County 43

C.D. Hylton 63, Gar-Field 14

Chatham 65, Nelson County 12

Chelsea Academy 63, Highland-Warrenton 26

Chilhowie 55, Marion 47

Christiansburg 48, Carlisle 46

Clarke County 66, Millbrook 28

Courtland 64, Chancellor 53

Cypress Springs, Texas 45, Osbourn Park 34

Deep Creek 54, Trinity Byrnes School, S.C. 46

Deep Creek 54, Westwood, S.C. 46

E.C. Glass 39, Liberty Christian 32

Eastern View 44, Spotsylvania 31

Fauquier 50, Manassas Park 18

Frank Cox 46, Ocean Lakes 43

Gainesville 53, Chantilly 39

Galax 56, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 20

Grafton 76, Jamestown 25

Greenbrier Christian 40, Suffolk Christian Academy 39

Greenbrier East, W.Va. 64, Lord Botetourt 44

Greeneville, Tenn. 62, Abingdon 51

Hayfield 50, Justice 30

Henrico 59, Hermitage 11

Heritage (Newport News) 51, Denbigh 35

Highland Springs 41, Deep Run 33

Highland-Monterey 58, Pocahontas County, W.Va. 50

Honaker 52, Lebanon 21

Isle of Wight Academy 41, Tidewater Academy 9

James Madison 36, George C. Marshall 29

James Monroe 70, King George 29

James Robinson 53, West Springfield 31

John Handley 57, Sherando 34

Kellam 76, Tallwood 12

Liberty-Bealeton 44, James Wood 35

Liberty-Bedford 46, Rustburg 24

Loudoun County Home School 44, St. Frederick Catholic, La. 25

Louisa 50, Fluvanna 20

Marietta, Ga. 70, Chatham Hall 21

Martinsville 44, Magna Vista 35

Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 55, The Covenant School 43

Monticello 52, Albemarle 24

Mt Carmel 67, Fresta Valley Christian School 22

Narrows 72, Grayson County 55

New Kent 47, Bruton 40

Norfolk Academy 59, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 23

Notre Dame, Tenn. 76, Central Wise 48

Patrick County 55, North Stokes, N.C. 46

Patriot 63, Unity Reed 11

Paul VI 37, Archbishop Wood Catholic High School, Pa. 31

Princess Anne 86, First Colonial 19

Radford 44, Mount Airy, N.C. 38

Ridgeview 71, Hickory Flat, Miss. 41

Riverheads 54, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 34

Roanoke Valley Christian 33, Grace Christian 17

Salem 62, Cave Spring 10

Skyline 60, Kettle Run 43

Smithfield 40, York 38

South County 75, Alexandria City 11

Spotswood 53, Turner Ashby 42

Staunton River 54, Alleghany 15

Steward School 58, John Marshall 46

TJ-Alexandria 64, Mount Vernon 23

Temple Christian 68, United Christian Academy 25

The St. James Performance 53, Dallas Faith Family, Texas 44

Thomas Dale 66, Mills Godwin 33

Volunteer, Tenn. 51, George Wythe 47

Washington-Liberty 59, Yorktown 38

Waynesboro 57, Staunton 41

Wilson Memorial 46, Fort Defiance 35

Woodbridge 42, Colgan 26

