GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst County 50, GW-Danville 31
Bassett 37, Hidden Valley 29
Bland County 58, Giles 41
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 57, Kenston Forest 28
Briar Woods 34, Riverside 22
Broadway 75, Harrisonburg 15
Brooke Point 49, Forest Park 36
Buffalo Gap 44, Rockbridge County 43
C.D. Hylton 63, Gar-Field 14
Chatham 65, Nelson County 12
Chelsea Academy 63, Highland-Warrenton 26
Chilhowie 55, Marion 47
Christiansburg 48, Carlisle 46
Clarke County 66, Millbrook 28
Courtland 64, Chancellor 53
Cypress Springs, Texas 45, Osbourn Park 34
Deep Creek 54, Trinity Byrnes School, S.C. 46
Deep Creek 54, Westwood, S.C. 46
E.C. Glass 39, Liberty Christian 32
Eastern View 44, Spotsylvania 31
Fauquier 50, Manassas Park 18
Frank Cox 46, Ocean Lakes 43
Gainesville 53, Chantilly 39
Galax 56, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 20
Grafton 76, Jamestown 25
Greenbrier Christian 40, Suffolk Christian Academy 39
Greenbrier East, W.Va. 64, Lord Botetourt 44
Greeneville, Tenn. 62, Abingdon 51
Hayfield 50, Justice 30
Henrico 59, Hermitage 11
Heritage (Newport News) 51, Denbigh 35
Highland Springs 41, Deep Run 33
Highland-Monterey 58, Pocahontas County, W.Va. 50
Honaker 52, Lebanon 21
Isle of Wight Academy 41, Tidewater Academy 9
James Madison 36, George C. Marshall 29
James Monroe 70, King George 29
James Robinson 53, West Springfield 31
John Handley 57, Sherando 34
Kellam 76, Tallwood 12
Liberty-Bealeton 44, James Wood 35
Liberty-Bedford 46, Rustburg 24
Loudoun County Home School 44, St. Frederick Catholic, La. 25
Louisa 50, Fluvanna 20
Marietta, Ga. 70, Chatham Hall 21
Martinsville 44, Magna Vista 35
Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 55, The Covenant School 43
Monticello 52, Albemarle 24
Mt Carmel 67, Fresta Valley Christian School 22
Narrows 72, Grayson County 55
New Kent 47, Bruton 40
Norfolk Academy 59, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 23
Notre Dame, Tenn. 76, Central Wise 48
Patrick County 55, North Stokes, N.C. 46
Patriot 63, Unity Reed 11
Paul VI 37, Archbishop Wood Catholic High School, Pa. 31
Princess Anne 86, First Colonial 19
Radford 44, Mount Airy, N.C. 38
Ridgeview 71, Hickory Flat, Miss. 41
Riverheads 54, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 34
Roanoke Valley Christian 33, Grace Christian 17
Salem 62, Cave Spring 10
Skyline 60, Kettle Run 43
Smithfield 40, York 38
South County 75, Alexandria City 11
Spotswood 53, Turner Ashby 42
Staunton River 54, Alleghany 15
Steward School 58, John Marshall 46
TJ-Alexandria 64, Mount Vernon 23
Temple Christian 68, United Christian Academy 25
The St. James Performance 53, Dallas Faith Family, Texas 44
Thomas Dale 66, Mills Godwin 33
Volunteer, Tenn. 51, George Wythe 47
Washington-Liberty 59, Yorktown 38
Waynesboro 57, Staunton 41
Wilson Memorial 46, Fort Defiance 35
Woodbridge 42, Colgan 26
