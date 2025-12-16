Duluth Holdings: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (AP) — MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (AP) — Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (AP) — MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (AP) — Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mount Horeb, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses, came to 23 cents per share.

The clothing and tools supplier posted revenue of $114.9 million in the period.

Duluth Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $555 million to $565 million.

