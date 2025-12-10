Does Medicare Cover Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation?

Here’s the good news for anyone wondering if Medicare provides coverage for treatment of substance use disorders: It does. But…

Here’s the good news for anyone wondering if Medicare provides coverage for treatment of substance use disorders: It does.

But the bad news is that there’s a lot of fine print to be aware of, and there are often limits to what it’ll pay for. If you’re in a situation where you need addiction treatment paid for, your reaction to your Medicare coverage could run the gamut from being pleasantly surprised or endlessly disappointed.

But if you have a problem with substance abuse, you’re certainly not alone. Exact and recent numbers of people who are on Medicare and have addictions are hard to come by, but the Legal Action Center, a New York and Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit, estimates that 5.7 million Medicare beneficiaries (9%) have a substance use disorder, with fewer than 1 in 4 receiving treatment. According to the American Psychological Association, one in 11 adults over the age of 60 had a substance use disorder in 2022, with alcohol being the most misused substance, and then, cannabis.

So does Medicare cover rehab for drug addiction? Yes. If you have an addiction and Medicare, or a relative on Medicare with a substance use disorder, we’ll break down your options.

Outpatient Treatment

Ideally, if you have a substance use disorder, you probably would rather be treated without a stay in a hospital, and in that sense, Medicare delivers.

But how much it pays depends on what type of substance is giving you a problem, and as noted, there are limitations.

Alcohol

Somebody who is addicted to alcohol will pay nothing for treatment provided your doctor agrees to be paid by Medicare. Medicare Part B will pay for one free alcohol misuse screening a year (a test you take to determine if you have a problem). If your doctor diagnoses you as having a problem with alcohol, you can get coverage for four brief, in-person counseling sessions a year with a physician.

Opioids

Medicare covers a variety of opioid treatment programs, including mobile opioid treatment units. Some of the medications it covers include methadone, buprenorphine, naltrexone, naloxone and nalmefene hydrochloride. It also covers such expenses as substance use counseling, individual and group therapy and peer recovery support services.

Tobacco

Smoking may not seem like it belongs in the same league as alcohol and drugs, but it is addictive. Smoking can obviously lead to a premature death, and Medicare covers treatment for addiction to nicotine. Part B pays up to eight counseling sessions every 12 months, and if your doctor accepts Medicare, you’ll pay nothing.

Your costs: In some cases, you’ll find that you don’t have a copay, but in other cases, like if you’re prescribed medication, you’ll have to pay your Part B deductible first — which is $283 in 2026. After that, you’ll make 20% copayments.

Inpatient Rehab Treatment

If your substance disorder problem does require hospitalization, your hospital insurance, known as Medicare Part A, will kick in, though Medicare Part B may also pick up some of the expenses, for instance, counseling that you receive in the hospital.

Some costs Medicare won’t cover, however, such as if you want a private room (unless it’s considered medically necessary).

Your costs: After you meet your Part A deductible ($1,736 in 2026), you will pay $0 for the first 60 days. During days 61 to 90, you’ll pay $434 a day. If you’re in the hospital longer than 90 days, you’ll pay $868 each day for each lifetime reserve day (you get up to 60 reserve days over your lifetime). If you use up all of your 60 reserve days, you then pay all of the costs.

But there are other expenses to consider. After the deductible is paid for, any mental health services you receive from the doctors or other health care providers, you’ll pay 20% of the Medicare-approved amount.

Medicare Addiction Treatment Coverage

Service Type Medicare Part(s) Consumer Cost (After Deductible) Key Limitations/Notes Alcohol Misuse Screenings Part B $0 (if doctor accepts Medicare) One screening per year Alcohol Counseling Part B $0 (if doctor accepts Medicare) 4 brief, in-person sessions per year with a physician Tobacco Cessation Counseling Part B $0 (if doctor accepts Medicare) Up to 8 sessions every 12 months Opioid Treatment Programs Part B Generally $0, but 20% for some services/medications Includes methadone, buprenorphine, counseling and therapy. Mobile units covered. Inpatient Hospital Detox/Rehab Part A Days 1-60: $0 (After deductible) Requires meeting the Part A deductible ($1,736 in 2026). Costs increase significantly after day 60 and day 90. Must be a hospital-based program. Doctor/Therapist Services (Inpatient) Part B 20% of the Medicare-approved amount Covers services provided by doctors or other health care professionals while hospitalized. Partial Hospitalization Part B 20% of the Medicare-approved amount Often difficult to find programs that accept Medicare for this level of care. Intensive Outpatient / Outpatient Part B 20% of the Medicare-approved amount Coverage limited; many private facilities do not accept Medicare for these lower levels of care. Long-Term Residential Programs Not covered 100% of costs Generally not covered by traditional Medicare.

What Medicare Advantage Covers

If you have a Medicare Advantage plan, it may pick up some of the expenses that original Medicare won’t cover. All Medicare Advantage plans have to cover what parts A and B cover, though they may have different rules and restrictions, and they can be different from Medicare Advantage plan to plan, so you’ll want to check your policy or talk to a plan representative to see what you’ll pay. But Medicare Advantage plans typically offer Part D drug coverage, so if you need medication to treat an addiction, your MA plan may be a financial lifesaver.

A Medicare Advantage plan may help out in other ways. For instance, it’s typical for Medicare Advantage plans to offer a free, confidential 24-hour substance abuse disorder helpline, which can at least help in getting advice for navigating the world of Medicare and substance abuse. Because many Medicare Advantage offer free transportation to medical facilities, somebody with a substance abuse disorder who needs a ride to a doctor or treatment center might be able to use their plan to get free transportation.

Limitations of Addiction Coverage

As noted, there are limitations to what Medicare will pay for.

“Medicare will only pay for hospital-based detox,” says John Puls, a licensed psychotherapist based out of Boca Raton, Florida, and an adjunct professor of social work at Florida Atlantic University. “This often means people are forced to detox in a behavioral health hospital, which is combined with people with more severe and persistent psychiatric disorders.”

And Puls points out that Medicare won’t pay for a private room, where a patient could try and go cold turkey without drugs or alcohol. “So people may be faced with the option to pay over $1,000 per day for a private detox. This is frequently not possible for someone on a fixed income.”

If a Medicare patient wants to detox in an emergency room, they may be able to, Puls says, but he says that “oftentimes, emergency rooms don’t want to keep people for detox.”

Puls says that for a substance abuse disorder sufferer who is looking at care over the long haul, “Medicare only wants to pay for lower levels of care such as partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient and outpatient treatment.”

The problem with that? “There are very few treatment programs in a lower level of care that take Medicare,” Puls says. “This leaves many people with Medicare, unable to seek addiction treatment services.”

Lisa Blanchard, chief clinical officer at Spectrum Health Systems, based out of Westborough, Massachusetts, echoes that Medicare does a better job of paying for coverage for people who are highly addicted and need 24-hour supervision than someone who requires a lower level of care.

“Another significant gap is limited coverage for longer-term residential programs and recovery supports like housing or transportation. That forces providers to balance clinical need with reimbursement limits and can leave patients surprised by out-of-pocket costs,” Blanchard says.

“Expanding Medicare to recognize the full continuum of addiction care would greatly improve outcomes,” Blanchard adds. “For now, anyone seeking treatment should review their Medicare benefits closely and confirm what a program can bill before starting care.”

So the bottom-line is that anyone on Medicare who needs coverage for addiction treatment and rehabilitation can get it, but if you want it paid for cheaply, the stress of trying to get that outcome may make you feel like you need more hospital care.

