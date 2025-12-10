Daktronics: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) on Wednesday reported net income of $17.5 million in…

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) on Wednesday reported net income of $17.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Brookings, South Dakota-based company said it had profit of 35 cents per share.

The video display maker posted revenue of $229.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DAKT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DAKT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.